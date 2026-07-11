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Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Near double-double in Summer League

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hansen finished Friday's 81-79 Summer League loss to the Suns with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes.

The second-year center led the Trail Blazers in rebounds, finishing one board shy of a double-double, while ending as the team's third-leading scorer behind DJ Steward (21 points) and Frankie Fidler (13 points). Hansen averaged just 7.0 minutes per game across 43 regular-season contests during the 2025-26 campaign, and he'll battle against Robert Williams for the backup center role behind Donovan Clingan for the upcoming season.

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