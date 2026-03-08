Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Recalled from G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Hansen appeared in Rip City's wins over the Valley Suns on Friday and Saturday, totaling 36 points and 18 rebounds in those two outings. He hasn't logged double-digit minutes for the parent club since Jan. 27, a trend that is likely to continue going forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Available Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Tagged as questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Dealing with back injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Scoreless in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Rejoins parent club•