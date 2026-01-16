Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Thursday.

Hansen made one appearance for the Remix while on assignment for the last couple of days, leading the team with 22 points, which also represented his best total of the season. The rookie is expected to come off the bench for the NBA club, where he'll now look to improve on his averages of 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest.