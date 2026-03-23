Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.
The Trail Blazers will play the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday, and Robert Williams may get a rest day which could open things up in the frontcourt for Hansen.
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