The Trail Blazers recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.

Hansen joined the Remix for Monday's 116-110 win over the Stockton Kings, recording 18 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. He hasn't seen the floor in each of Portland's last two games and isn't likely to play meaningful minutes unless there are injuries to multiple centers.