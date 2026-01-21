Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Rejoins parent club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.
The rookie first-round pick should be available for the Trail Blazers' next game Thursday versus the Heat but is unlikely to be included in the rotation.
