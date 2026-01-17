Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Returns to NBA club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portland recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.
Hansen will be available to play Saturday against the Lakers after being recalled. He last appeared for the Blazers on Tuesday, logging three points and two rebounds in 13 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Left out of rotation Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Team-high 22 points in G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Muted role continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Recalled to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Cleared to play Sunday•