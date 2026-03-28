The Trail Blazers recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Saturday.

Hansen will rejoin the Trail Blazers after appearing in the Remix's last two contests and averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes. Unless Portland is without at least one of Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams for Sunday's game against Washington, Hansen isn't expected to be featured in the rotation.