Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Ruled out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen (face) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.
Portland is going to be very thin in the frontcourt Thursday with Donovan Clingan (leg) and Robert Williams (illness) both out as well. As a result, the team could lean on Duop Reath and Kris Murray.
