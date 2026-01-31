Hansen totaled no counting stats in four minutes during Friday's 127-97 loss to the Knicks.

Hansen appeared during garbage time, continuing what has been a disappointing rookie season thus far. Although he has been able to see the court on most nights over the past month, his playing time remains largely underwhelming. In 12 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. Outside of dynasty formats, he holds no fantasy value at this point.