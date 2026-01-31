Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Scoreless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen totaled no counting stats in four minutes during Friday's 127-97 loss to the Knicks.
Hansen appeared during garbage time, continuing what has been a disappointing rookie season thus far. Although he has been able to see the court on most nights over the past month, his playing time remains largely underwhelming. In 12 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 2.1 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game. Outside of dynasty formats, he holds no fantasy value at this point.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Rejoins parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Returns to NBA club•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Left out of rotation Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Team-high 22 points in G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Muted role continues•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Recalled to NBA•