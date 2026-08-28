Hansen recorded 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 20 minutes during China's 83-57 win over Qatar in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

Hansen came off the bench but led China in both scoring and rebounding, continuing an encouraging offseason for the 21-year-old center. The 2025 first-round pick had a limited role as a rookie with Portland, averaging just 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, but he'll have an opportunity to push for a larger role during his sophomore campaign.