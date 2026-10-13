Yang finished with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 21 minutes off the bench in Monday's 119-66 preseason victory over the London Lions.

Yang delivered an efficient performance, converting six of his eight field-goal attempts while matching Deni Avdija for the second-most assists on the team. The second-year center also connected on his lone three-point attempt and played more minutes than any other Portland player. However, with Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams (rest) ahead of him in the frontcourt rotation, Yang may have difficulty carving out a substantial role during the regular season.