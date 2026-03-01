Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Tagged as questionable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks due to mid-back soreness.
Hansen was able to play through the issue in Thursday's win over the Bulls, though he saw just two minutes of playing time. However, if he's cleared to play Sunday, Hansen would be in line for a larger role off the bench due to the absence of Robert Williams (knee).
