Yang was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The pick was technically made by the Grizzlies, who traded the No. 16 pick, a 2028 first-round pick and two second-round picks in exchange for Cedric Coward, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Yang was a late riser in the 2025 draft cycle after averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-1, 20-year-old is a strong passer who is a quality finisher and capable shooter. He may have some difficulties adapting to NBA spacing on the defensive side, but Yang has plenty of upside if he can put it all together. With Deandre Ayton (calf), Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams (knee) on the roster, Yang has a murky path to minutes in Year 1.