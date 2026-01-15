Hansen collected 22 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-99 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Hansen led the Rip City Remix in points Wednesday to go with a full stat line. The two-way player is averaging 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game over six G League appearances in 2025-26.