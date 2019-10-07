Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Available Tuesday
Collins (finger) is expected to be available for Tuesday's preseason game against Denver after being removed from the injury report, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Collins has been slowed by a middle finger injury since Friday, but after returning to practice Monday, he's been taken off the injury report. He's expected to see some run Tuesday as a result.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Returns to practice•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Limited at practice Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers finger injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Fourth-year option picked up•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Cleared to take contact•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers Grade 2 ankle sprain•
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.