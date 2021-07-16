Collins will not be extended a qualifying offer by the Trail Blazers, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Since being drafted 10th overall in 2017, Collins has appeared in just 154 total games, missing time due to injuries. Most recently, it was a broken foot that cost him all of 2020-21. With Collins becoming an unrestricted free agent, he can sign anywhere that offers him a deal without the possibility of Portland matching. However, given his injury history, it's not clear what sort of contract and role he'll step into next season. For his career, he's averaged 5.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. He has upside as a three-point shooter (33.6 percent in his past 88 appearances) and shot blocker (1.4 blocks per 36 minutes).