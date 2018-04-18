Collins mustered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and five rebounds across 22 minutes during Portland's 111-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Collins saw some unexpected run off the bench in the wake of Jusuf Nurkic's third-quarter exit from the game with a leg injury. The rookie parlayed the opportunity into his best scoring total since March 30, and he could find himself in an expanded role once again in Game 3 if Nurkic is unable to suit up for the contest.