Collins had 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league victory over Boston.

Collins was solid without being spectacular Sunday, coming within two rebounds of a double-double while adding three blocked shots. Ed Davis moved on to the Nets which should afford some additional playing time for Collins. Jusuf Nurkic is established at the starting center but Collins has a skillset more conducive to the modern game and will hopefully wrestle some playing time away from Nurkic as the season progresses.