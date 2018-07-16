Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Blocks three shots in SL victory
Collins had 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Sunday's 95-80 summer league victory over Boston.
Collins was solid without being spectacular Sunday, coming within two rebounds of a double-double while adding three blocked shots. Ed Davis moved on to the Nets which should afford some additional playing time for Collins. Jusuf Nurkic is established at the starting center but Collins has a skillset more conducive to the modern game and will hopefully wrestle some playing time away from Nurkic as the season progresses.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Won't play Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Breaks nose, plans to play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Bench-high scoring total in Game 2 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Scores just one point in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Matches career-high with 12 points•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...