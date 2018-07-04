Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Breaks nose, plans to play Saturday
Collins had his nose broken during Tuesday's practice, keeping him out of contact work Wednesday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. However, Collins intends to play during Saturday's summer league tilt agains the Jazz.
Collins, the 10th overall pick during the 2017 NBA Draft, won't miss the opportunity to showcase the work he put in during the offseason. He appeared in 66 games last season, averaging 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds across 15.8 minutes.
