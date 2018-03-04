Collins generated 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 28 minutes in Saturday's 108-100 win over the Thunder.

The 2017 first-round pick's scoring surge was rather unexpected, as he hadn't tallied a double-digit point total since Dec. 23. Collins drained multiple threes for the second time in the last three contests, and he's now hauled in between four and six boards in four of the past five games. Those numbers afford him some modest fantasy value in very deep formats, but until the rookie can start displaying much more efficiency on the offensive end, he retains minimal appeal.