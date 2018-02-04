Collins, who suffered a lip laceration earlier in Sunday's game against the Celtics, has been cleared to return to the contest, NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Collins took an elbow to the face earlier Sunday that resulted in him sustaining the cut, but the rookie center is apparently good to go after being looked at by the Trail Blazers' training staff. With single-digit points and rebounds in each of his prior 19 games, Collins is well removed from the fantasy radar in most settings.