Collins (ankle) was cleared for contact workouts Monday, Jason Quick of the Athletic reports.

While all signs are pointing toward Collins being ready for training camp, the 21-year-old is missing out on some important development time. He could be in store for a big season, as the Blazers moved on from most of their stable frontcourt options during the offseason. Collins figures to play at both center and power forward and could realistically approach minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s.