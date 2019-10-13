Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Coming off bench Saturday
Collins will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Coach Terry Stotts will opt to give Anthony Tolliver a look at power forward to start things off Saturday. Across two preseason games, Collins has averaged 25.5 fantasy points in 23.4 minutes.
