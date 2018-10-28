Collins contributed 13 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 loss to Miami.

Collins backed up his 17 point outing from Thursday with another strong effort here. He was quiet in the first half but came to life in the fourth quarter, helping the Trail Blazers grab the lead before eventually running out of steam. Jusuf Nurkic appears to be cemented in as the starter but Collins is certainly doing his playing time no harm with a number of flashy moments. His value is still probably limited to slightly deeper formats but standard league owners should keep an eye on the situation moving forward.