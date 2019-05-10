Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Continues surge in Game 6 win
Collins mustered 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 119-108 win over the Nuggets in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Thursday.
Collins' rock-solid contributions off the bench continued Thursday, and he's proven to be an especially valuable piece with Enes Kanter dealing with a shoulder injury and Al-Farouq Aminu providing limited contributions at power forward as well. Collins has generated consecutive 14-point efforts, and the 29 minutes he logged Thursday were easily a postseason-high figure. The seven-footer could be relied upon again fairly heavily in Game 7 if the starting frontcourt's struggles continue.
