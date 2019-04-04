Collins tallied 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 win over the Grizzlies.

Replacing Jusuf Nurkuc is no easy task, and Enes Kanter can't do it all by himself, so one should expect Collins to be a key contributor with the second unit as Portland heads into postseason play. Collins would have been a lock to take over, but the acquisition of Kanter has added the kind of experience Portland needs to stay relevant in the playoffs. The second-year Gonzaga product will still play a significant role, as his 7-0 frame and perimeter shooting will continue to be a great asset.

