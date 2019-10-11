Collins tallied 16 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 104-68 preseason win over Maccabi.

Collins shifted over to the starting center position with Hassan Whiteside resting. This allowed Collins to play closer to the basket on both ends of the floor as evidenced by his increased block numbers and lack of three-point attempts. Collins is continuing to be a nice target late in drafts if you need cheap big-man stats. He has the ability to play both the four and the five which certainly helps his overall fantasy value.