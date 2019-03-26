Collins totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Monday's 148-144 victory over the Nets.

Collins played just 15 minutes in the double-overtime victory but the real story here was the season-ending injury to Jusuf Nurkic (leg). With Nurkic sidelined, both Collins and Enes Kanter are likely to see increased roles moving forward. Their exact role could fluctuate depending on the opponent and the team's needs. Kanter is a superior offensive player and is one the best offensive rebounders in the league. Collins, on the other hand, is able to stretch the floor and provides superior defense. Both players are worth a speculative pickup to see what happens.