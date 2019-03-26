Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Could be relevant once more
Collins totaled 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 15 minutes during Monday's 148-144 victory over the Nets.
Collins played just 15 minutes in the double-overtime victory but the real story here was the season-ending injury to Jusuf Nurkic (leg). With Nurkic sidelined, both Collins and Enes Kanter are likely to see increased roles moving forward. Their exact role could fluctuate depending on the opponent and the team's needs. Kanter is a superior offensive player and is one the best offensive rebounders in the league. Collins, on the other hand, is able to stretch the floor and provides superior defense. Both players are worth a speculative pickup to see what happens.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Full line in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Sees three minutes of run Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Disappointing line Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Playing time declining•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Well-balanced effort off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Near double-double off bench•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...