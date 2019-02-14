Collins totaled four points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and three blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 victory over the Warriors.

Collins was limited to just four points in 22 minutes Wednesday, continuing his poor form of late. Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the day was the Trail Blazers signed Enes Kanter which could have an impact on Collins playing time moving forward. Kanter would be the obvious choice to assume the backup role behind Jusuf Nurkic which would likely make Collins irrelevant outside if the deepest of formats.