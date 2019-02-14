Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Disappointing line Wednesday
Collins totaled four points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, and three blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 129-107 victory over the Warriors.
Collins was limited to just four points in 22 minutes Wednesday, continuing his poor form of late. Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the day was the Trail Blazers signed Enes Kanter which could have an impact on Collins playing time moving forward. Kanter would be the obvious choice to assume the backup role behind Jusuf Nurkic which would likely make Collins irrelevant outside if the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Playing time declining•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Well-balanced effort off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Near double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Contributes on second unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Scores 16 points in impressive win•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Limited production in 26 minutes•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...