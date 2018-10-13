Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Double-doubles in starting opportunity
Collins totaled 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-115 preseason win over the Kings on Friday.
Collins drew the start at power forward with Al-Farouq Aminu getting the night off for rest. The 2017 first-round pick took advantage of the opportunity, leading the Blazers in rebounds for the night and posting a preseason-high scoring total. Collins will open the season as a reserve once again, but he's provided some reason for optimism with his summer league and preseason play as his sophomore pro campaign approaches.
