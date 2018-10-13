Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Draws start Friday
Collins is in the starting five for Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Collins gets the nod at power forward instead of Al-Farouq Aminu in a meaningless preseason game. Despite this, Collins will begin the 2018-2019 campaign in a reserve role.
