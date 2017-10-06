Collins contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.

The 2017 first-round pick upped most of his numbers across the stat sheet in his second preseason tilt and was particularly impressive on the boards once again. Collins is already averaging 6.5 rebounds across 18.0 minutes in his first two games and his presence is a welcome sight, considering the rookie has already battled a quad injury and concussion since this summer. Collins will look to carve out minutes at both power forward and center in his rookie campaign, with his athleticism and floor-spacing ability presumably affording him a chance to up his profile as the season unfolds.