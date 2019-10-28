Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Exits game with shoulder injury
Collins left Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a left shoulder injury and will not return, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Collins suffered the injury in the final quarter of Sunday's contest. The Trail Blazers will likely provide an update following the game, but there is reason for the team to be cautious with Collins given that they will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set Monday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To get MRI on shoulder•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid enough in season opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid showing in first-unit return•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Joins starting five Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Strong numbers again Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...