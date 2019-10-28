Collins left Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a left shoulder injury and will not return, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Collins suffered the injury in the final quarter of Sunday's contest. The Trail Blazers will likely provide an update following the game, but there is reason for the team to be cautious with Collins given that they will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set Monday.

