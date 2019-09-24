Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Fourth-year option picked up
The Trail Blazers exercised Collins' $5.41 million team option for 2020-21 on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Though he mostly served as a bench piece for Portland over his first two seasons in the league, Collins flashed some impressive rebounding and shot-blocking skills in addition to some floor-stretching ability. With Al-Farouq Aminu departing in the offseason, Collins will enter training camp as the leading candidate to start at power forward. He should also see plenty of time as a backup at center to Hassan Whiteside with Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) likely in line to miss most of the 2019-20 season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Cleared to take contact•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Suffers Grade 2 ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid off bench in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Plays 20 minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Continues surge in Game 6 win•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Strong bench contributions in loss•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...