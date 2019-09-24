The Trail Blazers exercised Collins' $5.41 million team option for 2020-21 on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Though he mostly served as a bench piece for Portland over his first two seasons in the league, Collins flashed some impressive rebounding and shot-blocking skills in addition to some floor-stretching ability. With Al-Farouq Aminu departing in the offseason, Collins will enter training camp as the leading candidate to start at power forward. He should also see plenty of time as a backup at center to Hassan Whiteside with Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) likely in line to miss most of the 2019-20 season.