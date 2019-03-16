Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Full line in Friday's win
Collins collected 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Pelicans.
Collins reached double figures in scoring for the first time since Jan. 30 while earning at least 20 minutes for the first time since Feb. 13. The recent addition of Enes Kanter has resulted in reduced playing time for Collins lately, but the young big is simply capable of at least a couple things Kanter struggles with (outside shooting and perimeter defense). It's clear that coach Terry Stotts is trying to keep Collins involved, but the 21-year-old sophomore is likely to continue contributing fairly minimally on most nights.
