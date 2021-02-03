Collins had the cast on his surgically-repaired left ankle removed Tuesday, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

After making limited progress in his recovery from the initial surgery he required Sept. 1 for the ankle he injured at the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando, Collins underwent a second procedure Dec. 30. He's spent the past five weeks recovery from surgery at his home in Las Vegas, but now that his cast has been removed, he'll return to Portland to begin his rehabilitation process in earnest. Collins said Tuesday that his estimated timeline for a return from the second surgery is 4-to-6 months, so don't expect him to make his 2020-21 debut until after the All-Star break, if he isn't sidelined for the season entirely.