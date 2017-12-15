Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Heading back to bench Friday
Collins, with Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) returning to the starting lineup, will head back to the bench for Friday's game against the Magic, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Collins drew his first career start Wednesday, posting nine points, three rebounds and a block across 21 minutes of action. With Nurkic back, however, he'll likely go back to his usual role.
