Collins, with Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) returning to the starting lineup, will head back to the bench for Friday's game against the Magic, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Collins drew his first career start Wednesday, posting nine points, three rebounds and a block across 21 minutes of action. With Nurkic back, however, he'll likely go back to his usual role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop