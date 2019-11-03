Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Heading for shoulder surgery
Collins will undergo surgery to address his dislocated left shoulder, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Collins hasn't seen game action since dislocating his left shoulder last Sunday, and it now looks as though he's facing a more extended absence. The 22-year-old should receive an updated recovery timetable following the procedure. Anthony Tolliver has started the last two games in his place and should continue to see increased minutes while Collins remains sidelined.
