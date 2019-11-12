Collins (shoulder) said Monday that it's "very realistic" he'll be able to play again this season, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

After undergoing surgery Nov. 5 to repair his left labrum, Collins won't even be re-evaluated until early March before the Trail Blazers decide if he's fit to resume practicing. Collins apparently doesn't view the extended recovery timeline as a concern, though even if he meets his goal of making it back on the court in 2019-20, he likely wouldn't be available for more than a month's worth of games before the playoffs arrive, in a best-case scenario. Even if leagues that have one or two roster spots available for injured players, Collins' lengthy timetable probably doesn't make him a high-priority stash option.