Collins will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

After 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Collins will return to the starting lineup Wednesday. The third-year forward, who's Portland's presumptive starter at power forward, could see close to 30 minutes per game this season after averaging just 17.6 last year, making him an intriguing target in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts.