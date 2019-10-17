Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Joins starting five Wednesday
Collins will start Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
After 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks off the bench Saturday against the Suns, Collins will return to the starting lineup Wednesday. The third-year forward, who's Portland's presumptive starter at power forward, could see close to 30 minutes per game this season after averaging just 17.6 last year, making him an intriguing target in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Strong numbers again Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Contributes across the board•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Plays team-high 24 minutes Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Returns to practice•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...