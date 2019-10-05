Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Limited at practice Saturday
Collins (finger) was limited at Saturday's practice, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Collins injured his middle finger and failed to practice Friday, but the fact that he was able to go through portions of practice on Saturday is a good sign. It's unclear if he'll be able to participate in the Trail Blazers' Fan Fest on Sunday, and he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason action against the Nuggets.
