Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Limited production in 26 minutes
Collins had 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), and nine rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 victory over the Clippers.
Collins played 26 minutes Thursday, three more than starter Jusuf Nurkic. Despite the playing time, Collins was only able to produce 10 points to go with nine rebounds. While this looks good on the surface, it does make the third consecutive game without a blocked shot. His early season value was based around blocks and high field-goal percentages. If he is not doing either of those, he is going to be limited to deeper formats moving forward.
