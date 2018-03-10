Collins had 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over Golden State.

Like Ed Davis, Collins saw some extra run against the small ball of the Warriors. Starter Jusuf Nurkic only played 20 minutes and while he did manage a double-double, he was far from impressive. Collins gives the Blazers the ability to stretch the floor, something Nurkic cannot do. While he does not hold any real fantasy value at this stage, the situation is worth keeping an eye on, especially if Nurkic put together a string of poor performances.