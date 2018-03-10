Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Matches career-high with 12 points
Collins had 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-108 victory over Golden State.
Like Ed Davis, Collins saw some extra run against the small ball of the Warriors. Starter Jusuf Nurkic only played 20 minutes and while he did manage a double-double, he was far from impressive. Collins gives the Blazers the ability to stretch the floor, something Nurkic cannot do. While he does not hold any real fantasy value at this stage, the situation is worth keeping an eye on, especially if Nurkic put together a string of poor performances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Career-high scoring total in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Cleared to return after sustaining cut•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To make first career start•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Plays seven minutes off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Probable for Friday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...