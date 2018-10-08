Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Modest production off bench in loss
Collins posted four points (2-3 FG) and four rebounds across 21 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 123-112 preseason loss to the Jazz on Sunday.
The fact that Collins had more turnovers (five) and fouls (five) than points and rebounds sums up his overall performance. The 2017 first-round pick enjoyed a solid summer league stint, and the Blazers will hope he can carry over the momentum into his second season after averaging 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds across 15.8 minutes during his rookie campaign.
