Collins finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 124-112 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Collins enjoyed extended run off the bench and parlayed it into his best scoring total since Dec. 14. The second-year big also equaled a season high in rebounds, making it a highly productive all-around night when also factoring in his work as a facilitator and on defense. Collins' production continues to fluctuate, but he's shown considerable improvement as a shooter compared to his rookie season (49.1 percent success rate this season, compared to 39.8 percent in 2017-18). That's naturally led to better offensive production (7.3 points, compared to 4.4 last season), and Collins has notably also upped his rebounds from 3.3 per contest last season to 4.4 during the current campaign.