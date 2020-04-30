Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: 'On right track' with rehab
Collins said in a recent interview that he's "on the right track" with his recovery from left shoulder surgery and noted that he hasn't experienced any setbacks in his rehab, Chris Burkhardt of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Before the NBA suspended its season March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Collins had been eyeing a potential return during the postseason. Because teams haven't been holding practices during the shutdown, Collins hasn't had the opportunity to test out his shoulder in full-contract drills on the court, but he's likely to do so at some point in May, when clubs are expected to reopen their facilities. If Collins checks out well during his initial workouts, he could be ready to contribute whenever the season resumes.
