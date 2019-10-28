Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Out at least two games
Collins (shoulder) is expected to miss at least the next two games, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Collins underwent an MRI earlier in the day, though the team is still waiting on the results. A timetable for his return should become more clear within the next day or so.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: To get MRI on shoulder•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid enough in season opener•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Solid showing in first-unit return•
-
Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Joins starting five Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...