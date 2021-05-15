Collins (ankle) remains out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Collins got his cast removed in early February, but it still remains unclear if the big man will be available for the playoffs in any capacity since the team has been quiet about his rehab. Fantasy managers drafting for a postseason league should operate under the assumption that he won't play.
