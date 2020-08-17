Collins (ankle) has been ruled out of Tuesday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

Collins tweaked his left ankle early in Saturday's play-in game against Memphis, forcing him out after just seven minutes of action. Two days later, Collins is still battling soreness and inflammation in the ankle, so he'll be held out of at least Game 1 of the Blazers' first-round series. Without Collins, Portland's already-shallow frontcourt depth will be tested even further. Wenyen Gabriel will get the starting nod in Collins' place.